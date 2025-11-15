Delhi-NCR Remains A Gas Chamber As AQI Crosses 400-Mark

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'severe' category on Saturday as the residents woke up to another day of choking smog. The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) recorded the city's AQI at 386, while private air quality monitor AQI.in pegged it at 470.

This corresponds to the effect of smoking 12 cigarettes daily on your lungs. A thick veil of haze covered the skyline, making it difficult to see buildings and major roads in the morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) readings, several areas in the city witnessed 'very poor' or 'severe' pollution levels -- Ashok Vihar reported an AQI of 415, CRRI Mathura Road 365, Burari Crossing 383, Chandni Chowk 419, Bawana 441, Jahangirpuri 422, Dwarka Sector-8 393, JLN Stadium 389, ITO 418, Mundka 426, Najafgarh 385, Patparganj 399, Rohini 423, Punjabi Bagh 405, Narela 418, Wazirpur 447, RK Puram 406, Siri Fort 495, Vivek Vihar 418 and Sonia Vihar 410.

According to the Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI recorded at 5:30 AM was 386. The variation in AQI readings is a result of the different parameters being monitored and the locations of the air quality monitoring stations.

Due to persistently high pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has maintained Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) throughout Delhi-NCR.

The measures implemented under this stage comprise limitations on construction projects, brick kilns, stone crushers, and other operations that emit high levels of pollution.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has instructed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to submit a status report regarding the actions implemented to reduce stubble burning, which is a significant factor in the air pollution problem in the Delhi-NCR area.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, which has been monitoring measures to curb air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, took note of submissions highlighting worsening conditions despite enforcement of the GRAP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)