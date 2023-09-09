Delhi Man Beaten To Death With Bricks While Trying To Save Son

The police have registered a case and are on the lookout to track down the accused.

A 38-year-old man was beaten to death with bricks on Friday when he tried to save his son from a group of boys in Delhi, police said. The incident took place in the Sanjay Colony area, Okhla Phase Two.

The victim, Mohammad Hanif, worked as a porter. According to the police, his two minor sons were also injured in the clash.

It was 11:00 PM on Friday night when Mr Hanif's 14-year-old son went outside to get his bike which was parked in a street. He found a group of four or five boys sitting on it, blocking his way. He asked them to move, but they refused. An argument ensued which quickly escalated into a brawl.

Mr Hanif heard the commotion and ran outside to see what was happening. He saw his son being attacked by the boys and tried to help. However, the boys turned on him and started beating him with bricks.

Responding to an SOS call, a police team quickly reached the spot and admitted the victim to AIIMS' trauma centre where the doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case and are on the lookout to track down the accused.

The incident comes at a time when the national capital has been turned into a fortress for the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit. Over 50,000 personnel along with dog squads and mounted police have been deployed to keep a close watch on the city during the summit.

Security has been tightened across the national capital in preparation for the two-day meeting of top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others.