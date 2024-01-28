Delhi Minimum Temperature At 6 Degrees Celsius, Air Quality Very Poor

IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with shallow fog conditions (File)

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with shallow fog conditions.

According to the IMD, from January 31 to February 1, there will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. From January 28 to 30, the city may witness moderate fog conditions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 324 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

