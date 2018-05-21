Delhi Metro's Magenta Line From Janakpuri To Kalkaji Starts Next Week The Delhi Metro's Magenta Line would reduce the travel time between west Delhi and south Delhi, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Faridabad and Noida considerably

The 25.6 km corridor between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir along the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro will finally be opened on May 28. It will be flagged off by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the Nehru Enclave Metro station. Passenger services will begin from the next day.The much-awaited section , comprising of 16 stations, will be the longest opened so far in Delhi Metro's Phase 3. With this, the entire 38.2 kilometre Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta Line covering the Outer Ring Road will become operational.The Magenta Line would reduce the travel time between west Delhi and south Delhi, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Faridabad and Noida considerably.The highlights of this corridor will be the two interchange facilities that will come up at Janakpuri West (with the Dwarka-Noida/Vaishali Blue Line) and Hauz Khas (with the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli Yellow line). The domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport will also get directly connected by the Metro. Commuters travelling from Gurugram will now be able to change trains at Hauz Khas to reach south Delhi and Noida. Residents of Noida will also get direct connectivity to the domestic terminal of the airport. The stations on this corridor are -- Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar, Terminal 1 - IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, GK Enclave and Nehru Enclave. Of the 16 stations, only two - Sadar Bazar and Shankar Vihar -- are elevated and the rest are underground.With the commissioning of this section, the entire Delhi Metro corridor will expand to 278 kilometres with 202 stations. After the opening of this section, 88 kilometres of Phase 3 corridors would have been commissioned and another 72 kilometres will be in the final stages of completion.