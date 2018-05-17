Delhi Metro Magenta Line From Janakpuri To Kalkaji, Noida Metro Extension: 10 Points

DMRC said the date of opening of Janakpuri West-Kalkaji corridor will be intimated after compliance

The DMRC or Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will soon provide connectivity between Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West stations. That was said by DMRC, entrusted with the task of construction and operation of rapid transport system Delhi Metro, in a statement on Tuesday. That would extend the connectivity under Delhi Metro's Magenta Line by an additional 25.6 kilimetre stretch between Janakpuri West (in West Delhi) and Kalkaji Mandir (South Delhi). The Kalkaji Mandir-Janakpuri West stretch on the Magenta Line has been approved by the Metro Safety Commissioner, according to the DMRC statement. Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved extension of Delhi Metro from Noida City Centre to Sector-62, Noida.