Delhi Metro Services Hit On Violet Line After Technical Glitch

The 35-km-long Violet Line (line 6) stretches from ITO to Fariadabad's Escorts Mujesar.The snag happened during peak officer hours. Affected commuters took to Twitter to report the delayed service on Delhi Metro Violet line:
"Attention please violet line from #KashmriGate to #CentralSecretariet has #Technical issue try to avoid this route @DMRC @DelhiMetro_Rail," wrote a user.
"Commuters have been stuck in the Delhi Metro from last 30 minutes between Khan Market and Central Secretariate on Violet Line. Please look into this @DelhiMetro_ @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc," wrote another user.
An angry commuter tweeted, "@DelhiMetro_ Aren't your service getting pathetic day by day? Technical snags are making the travel of daily passengers tougher n tougher #violetlinedelayinservice."
"@DelhiMetro_ @DelhiMetro_Rail creating a long chart of metro rates must have been real easy.. how about explaining the technical difficulty in a chart and displaying it on the stations. The lame "we are sorry for the inconvenience caused" just won't cut it," another angry commuter tweeted.
Last month, Pink Line of the Delhi Metro was affected for nearly two hours after a section of the overhead electrification (OHE) tripped on the down line due to the dust storm.
