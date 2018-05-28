Delhi Metro's 25-Kilometre Magenta Line To Be Flagged Off Tomorrow Once the stretch is opened, it will take the total length of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network to 277 km, officials said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Magenta line metro tomorrow. New Delhi: The 24.82-km-long Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir stretch of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line is all set to be inaugurated tomorrow that will bring domestic terminal of the city airport on the DMRC network and cut travel travel time between Noida and Gurgaon by at least 30 minutes.



Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the corridor tomorrow at 4.30 pm at the Nehru Enclave metro station, they said.



The dignitaries will then travel in a train to Hauz Khas metro station after the inauguration.



At 29 metres, the five-level new Hauz Khas station is the deepest metro station in the entire network and an engineering landmark as its tunnel goes beneath that of the old station's.



Hauz Khas (with Yellow Line) and Janakpuri West (with Blue Line) stations are the interchange facilities on this corridor, besides the existing Kalkaji Mandir station (with Violet Line).



Passenger services on the segment, which has 16 stations -- 14 underground, two elevated -- will begin from Tuesday at 6 am from the Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West stations simultaneously.



This section will be the longest stretch to have been opened so far in the DMRC's Phase-III project.



With the opening of this stretch, the entire Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta Line corridor, covering the city's arterial Outer Ring Road, will become operational.



Terminal 1 of the IGI Airport has also been connected to the metro network through this corridor, with an eponymous station on it.



On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 12.64-km-long stretch of the Magenta Line's Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir corridor, cutting down the travel time between Noida and parts of south Delhi by more than 30 minutes.



Now, with the opening of the remainder of the Magenta Line, the travel travel time between Noida and Gurgaon will shrink by at least 30 minutes.



"After the inauguration of this vital link, the approximate time to commute between HUDA City Centre (end of Yellow Line on Gurgaon side) and Botanical Garden (on Blue Line in Noida) stations will be about 50 minutes," DMRC officials said.



"Presently, a metro journey from HUDA City Centre to Botanical Garden takes about an hour and a half with the interchange at Rajiv Chowk station," they said.



After the Magenta line fully opens, the corridor will operate with 24 trains which will gradually increase to 26 apart from the operating reserves.



The frequency will be 5 minutes and 15 seconds during peak hours through the whole section and if passenger traffic demands shorter intermediate loops with higher frequency will be introduced after studying the traffic pattern, they said.



The Delhi Metro is also touting the



The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) are the institutions which will get metro connectivity with the opening of the new corridor and Jamia Milia Islamia University in south Delhi and Amity University in Noida have already got metro connectivity with the opening of the Botanical Garden Kalkaji Mandir section in December last year.



