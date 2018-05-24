Artworks To Adorn Metro Stations On Upcoming Magenta Line Section In Delhi

Different themes have been used at different stations and a number of artistes have been roped in to execute the work, Anuj Dayal, the Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, told reporters in New Delhi.
For example, at Chirag Delhi, an artwork depicting butterflies has been installed since there is a nursery in the vicinity of the station where many butterflies hover over the plants, he explained.
The artwork at GK Enclave depicts the many trends in fashion. A special kind of print has been installed on the ceilings of some of the stations which are enhancing their overall look and feel.
At Palam, the ceiling of one of the entry/exit points has been decorated with special prints which depict the blue skies, he said.
CommentsThe Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section, comprising 16 stations, will be the longest opened so far in Delhi Metro's Phase 3.
The 24.82-kilometre corridor will be formally opened by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 28 from the Nehru Enclave metro station.