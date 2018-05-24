Janakpuri-Kalkaji, Mundka-Bahadurgarh: All About Delhi Metro Magenta, Green Line Extensions Delhi Metro Magenta Line has been extended from Janakpuri to Kalkaji and Delhi Metro Green Line from Mundka to Bahadurgarh, will reduce the daily travel grind.

Here's all you need to know about Delhi Metro Magenta, Green Line Extensions:



Delhi Metro Magenta Line



Delhi Metro Magenta Line Phase 3 - Janakpuri to Kalkaji will start its operation on May 29.



It will have 16 stations with two interchanging ones at Hauz Khas and Janakpuri West.



The Janakpuri-Kalkaji corridor will be the longest opened so far in Delhi Metro's Phase 3. With this, the entire 38.2 kilometre Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden Magenta Line covering the Outer Ring Road will become operational.



The stations on this line are - Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrath Puri, Palam, Sadar Bazar Cantonment, Terminal-1 Indira Gandhi InternationalAirport,ShankarVihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, Hauz Khas, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, and Nehru Enclave.



Magenta Line will have 25 stations in total. Of these, 10 will be elevated and 15 will be underground.



Delhi Metro Green Line



The Delhi Metro Green Line currently operates between Inderlok to Mundka, covering 14 stations.



From June onwards, Delhi Metro Green line will be further extended, connecting seven more stations in the 11- km stretch.



The new stations that will be connected are - Mundka Industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan, Tikri Border, Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park.



With extension of these two lines, commuters in Delhi will get a major relief during scorching summer months.



