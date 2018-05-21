NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Infrastructure

Delhi Metro Magenta Line From Kalkaji Mandir To Janakpuri West Opens Next Week

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line will soon connect Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi to Janakpuri West.

Infrastructure | | Updated: May 21, 2018 22:21 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Metro Magenta Line From Kalkaji Mandir To Janakpuri West Opens Next Week

The Cabinet has also approved extension of Delhi Metro from Noida City Centre to Sector-62, Noida.

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line is set to further expand its reach. Its portion, which will connect Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi to Janakpuri West (West Delhi), will open to the public from May 29, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said on Monday. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will formally flag off the 25.6-km Metro corridor on May 28 at 4.30 p.m. The inauguration will happen from the Nehru Enclave Metro station, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).
Here are five things to know about Delhi Metro's Magenta Line:
  1. "The domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport will also get directly connected by the Metro... Residents of Noida will also get direct connectivity to the domestic terminal of the airport," the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said in a statement. (Also Read: Delhi Metro - Hike In Parking Rates)
  2. "With the commissioning of this section, the entire Delhi Metro corridor will expand to 278 km with 202 stations. After the opening of this section, 88 km of Phase 3 corridor would have been commissioned and another 72 km are in the final stages of completion," DMRC said.
  3. The remaining portion of the line that connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi was made operational in December.
  4. Of the 25.6 km section, 23 km is underground and the rest is elevated. Only two stations - Sadar Bazar and Shankar Vihar -- are elevated. The remaining stations are all underground.
  5. The Cabinet has also approved extension of Delhi Metro from Noida City Centre to Sector-62, Noida. (With IANS Inputs)



 

Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi MetroMagenta LineDelhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top