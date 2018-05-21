Delhi Metro Magenta Line From Kalkaji Mandir To Janakpuri West Opens Next Week

The Cabinet has also approved extension of Delhi Metro from Noida City Centre to Sector-62, Noida.

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line is set to further expand its reach. Its portion, which will connect Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi to Janakpuri West (West Delhi), will open to the public from May 29, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said on Monday. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will formally flag off the 25.6-km Metro corridor on May 28 at 4.30 p.m. The inauguration will happen from the Nehru Enclave Metro station, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).