Man Dead After Jumping On Delhi Metro Track As Train Enters Station: Cops

A 65-year-old man died allegedly after jumping in front of a moving Delhi Metro train at Tilak Nagar station today, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:34 am, they said.

A senior police officer said the man was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared "brought dead".

He has been identified as Satish Malhotra, resident of Tilak Nagar, the police officer said.

Malhotra was running a spare parts shop in Karol Bagh and his business had suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic due to which he was allegedly suffering depression, said his son-in-law, who identified the body.

The incident led to delay in services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro, officials said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert the commuters about the delay.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to a passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.



