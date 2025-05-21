Delhi Metro's Blue Line Services Delayed Due To Technical Snag

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line between Dwarka and Janakpuri West were delayed on Wednesday morning due to a technical snag, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

A DMRC spokesperson said the delay was caused by a technical glitch and maintenance teams have been deployed to address the issue at the earliest.

"Efforts are underway to identify the fault and restore normal operations quickly. Passengers are being kept informed through announcements," the spokesperson said.

Services on all the other lines were running according to schedule, the DMRC said.

