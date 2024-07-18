Woman Dies After Jumping Off Elevated Platform At Delhi Metro Station: Cops

The police said they are working to identify the woman. (Representational)

A woman died after she jumped off an elevated platform at the Uttam Nagar West Metro Station onto the road below on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

The police said they are working to identify the woman, who is believed to be in her mid-40s.

A police officer stated that nothing was found on her that could aid in her identification.

CCTV footage from the metro station and nearby areas is being reviewed, and human intelligence is being used to establish her identity, the officer added.

