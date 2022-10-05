Delhi Metro Blue Line Faces Delays Today Due To Technical Snag

Services affected on Delhi Metro's Blue line today due to a technical snag. (Representational)

Services have been affected on the Delhi Metro's Blue line today due to a technical snag, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 7:15 am to alert commuters.

The metro services on the line have been affected due to a technical glitch, sources at DMRC said.

The Blue line of the Delhi Metro connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)