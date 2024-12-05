Delhi Metro Cable Theft: Blue Line Services Affected Between Dwarka Sector 21 To Noida Electronic City

The Delhi Metro service on the Blue line from Dwarka sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali Nagar was regulated on Thursday morning due to prima facie of what appears to be a case of theft and damage of signalling cables caused by thieves between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar, as per DMRC. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued an advisory for the passengers and said that the trains would be running at restricted speeds in the section resulting in the bunching of the trains due to the cable theft.

However, the normal train services would be available on the rest of the sections of the Blue Line, as per DMRC.

Any public inconveniences during the daytime were regretted. Necessary repair would be undertaken during the night time after the closing of the revenue services.

Taking to social media X, DMRC wrote in a post "Train services on Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 - Noida Electronic City /Vaishali ) are being regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signalling cables caused by some thieves between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations. As a result, trains are running at restricted speed in this section resulting int bunching of trains. However, normal train services are available on the rest of the section of Blue Line."

Earlier today, DMRC informed through their post on X that there would be a delay in the services of the Blue Line of Delhi Metro running between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar services due to a cable theft issue and that would be rectified by tonight.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)