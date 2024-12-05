'Nothing Is Safe': Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Metro Cable Theft

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the theft of cable on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

"Amit Shah ji, what is happening in Delhi. Even the cable of Delhi Metro has been stolen. Nothing is safe. Do something", Mr Kejriwal posted on X.

Earlier this morning, commuters experienced significant inconvenience while travelling on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, as services were disrupted due to cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated that trains would operate at a restricted speed on the affected section throughout the day, resulting in delays.

"The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night," DMRC posted on X.

"Since the trains will operate on restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delay in services. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey shall take some additional time", it added.

The Blue Line, a crucial corridor of the Delhi Metro that sees heavy footfall, connects Dwarka to Noida and Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh.

The line services key areas such as Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Noida Sector 16 and Noida Sector 18, where many offices are located.