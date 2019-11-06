Delhi Metro Achieves Record Number Of 'Journeys' On September 22

DMRC network now spans 389 km across Delhi-NCR (File Photo)

Delhi Metro achieved record number of "journeys" on September 22 with its corridors being used by passengers 62 lakh times to reach their destinations, officials said on Tuesday.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

This new metric of daily average journeys is being used by the DMRC authorities since mid-2018. Prior to that, the DMRC used to assess average daily ridership to count volume of traffic across its network.

"The DMRC achieved record highest journeys on a single day on September 22 when 62.99 lakh journeys were performed," a senior DMRC official said.

"Daily average journeys performed in the past week (Monday-Friday) were 50.13 lakh. Whereas, the journeys performed on Monday were 58.36 lakh, making it the most preferred mode of transportation," the Delhi Metro said.

DMRC network now spans 389 km across Delhi-NCR. The network has 285 stations, including those in the Noida-Greater Noida corridor or Aqua Line.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.