Delhi May Receive Light Rain, Minimum Temperature At 11 Degrees

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, an official said.

Delhi | | Updated: February 01, 2019 10:47 IST
At least 11 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Friday morning. (FILE PHOTO)


NEW DELHI: 

New Delhi may witness light rains during the day even as India's capital woke up to a foggy morning today with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.0 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average, the weather office said.

"There was shallow fog in the morning. The sky will remain generally cloudy with with likelihood of showers," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

At least 11 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Friday morning.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 93 per cent and visibility stood at 1,200 metres. 

On Thursday, some parts of Delhi received minimal rains. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

