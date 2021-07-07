Delhi Man Who Killed His Aunt, Her Son Traced Using UPI Transaction: Police

During investigation, police found an e-rickshaw in which the accused left the spot. (File)

The suspect in the double murder case in southwest Delhi's Raj Nagar area was traced with the help of a UPI payment he made after an e-rickshaw driver refused to accept a torn currency note he had offered, the police said on Wednesday.

Abhishek Verma, a resident of Darshan Vihar, Burari, allegedly killed his aunt Babita Verma (52) and her son Gaurav (27). The two were found dead inside their home in Raj Nagar on Tuesday evening.

Gaurav's father, Krishan Swroop Sudhir, an accountant in Air Force, Airforce Station Palam, informed Palam Village police station at 7.08 pm regarding the incident when he reached home and saw the two lying dead on the second floor of the house.

During investigation, police followed the CCTV footage and found an e-rickshaw in which the accused left the spot. The driver of the e-rickshaw told police that the person paid his fare via mobile application. When they opened the application, they got to know that the person was Abhishek Verma, a senior police officer said.

Police investigated and found that Abhishek was the relative of the dead. He remained present during the post-mortem and other activities in order to divert the attention of the relatives and police, they said, adding that the accused was arrested.

"Abhishek is the cousin of Gaurav and nephew of Babita. He alleged that his aunt used to mentally torture them to return the money they had taken from them in December for his sister's marriage," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The amount was Rs 50,000. She used to "belittle'' them which he did not like, the police said.

Abhishek came on Sunday as well where an argument broke out between them over the money.

On Tuesday, he came with the plan of murder. He was carrying extra clothes with him. He reached Dashratpuri Metro station on a scooter. He took an e-rickshaw from there and reached the house of the victim and went upstairs on the second floor, the police said.

They said Babita kept on pestering Abhishek and abusing him which enraged the accused and he killed her. Later, he killed his brother as he was the witness, the police said. When he was coming downstairs, he left open the almirah in order to divert the attention of police, they said, adding he took the DVR along with him while leaving the spot.

The accused took an e-rickshaw and got down near CCD, Dashratpuri metro station. The e-rickshaw driver asked him about blood on his face, but he did not answer. When he was giving money to the e-rickshaw driver, the note was torn and the driver refused to accept it. Later, Abhishek used UPI application to pay the fare, police said.

Abhishek has a cosmetic shop in Burari, the police added.

