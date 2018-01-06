Delhi Man Who Allegedly Eloped With 23-Year-Old Cousin Stabbed To Death

The incident was reported from east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Friday.
Dinesh, a father of three, was allegedly having an affair with the 23-year-old woman, who was his distant relative. They had eloped from their homes four days ago, the police said.
The woman's brother Shankar and her maternal uncle Rinku learnt about their location and took them near a canal in Mayur Vihar Phase-I where they repeatedly stabbed them, the police said.
A police constable saw the incident and raised an alarm, following which people gathered and the duo were caught, they said.
Dinesh died on the spot and the woman was admitted to a hospital.
The accused were upset as they felt that the woman had spoiled the family's reputation by eloping with her married cousin.
The accused suspected that Dinesh had influenced her to do so, he said.