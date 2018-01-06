Delhi Man Who Allegedly Eloped With 23-Year-Old Cousin Stabbed To Death

Dinesh, a father of three, was allegedly having an affair with the 23-year-old woman, who was his distant relative. They had eloped from their homes four days ago, the police said.

Delhi | | Updated: January 06, 2018 00:43 IST
The woman's brother and uncle - Shankar and Rinku - have been arrested for the murder

New Delhi:  A 30-year-old man was killed and his distant cousin who he was allegedly in an extramarital relationship with was injured after they were attacked with knives by the woman's relatives for eloping, the police said today.

The incident was reported from east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Friday.

The woman's brother Shankar and her maternal uncle Rinku learnt about their location and took them near a canal in Mayur Vihar Phase-I where they repeatedly stabbed them, the police said.

A police constable saw the incident and raised an alarm, following which people gathered and the duo were caught, they said.

Dinesh died on the spot and the woman was admitted to a hospital.

The accused were upset as they felt that the woman had spoiled the family's reputation by eloping with her married cousin.

"Her marriage had been fixed somewhere else and was scheduled next month. The woman was accused of running away with ornaments and cash meant for the marriage," Ravindra Yadav, a senior police officer, said.

The accused suspected that Dinesh had influenced her to do so, he said.

