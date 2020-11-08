28-Year-Old Dies After Fight In Delhi Market, 2 Shopkeepers Arrested: Police

The shop owners have been arrested and are being questioned, the police said. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man died and several others were injured in a fight that broke out after one of them urinated in front of a grocery shop in southeast Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Amandeep Singh, who earlier worked at a travel company but recently lost his job, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place at C-Block market in East of Kailash on Friday night, when 34-year-old Jagjeet Singh urinated in front of a grocery shop run by two brothers -- Vinay and Vimal.

They had closed their shop and were sitting outside when an argument broke out between them and Jagjeet Singh over him urinating in front of their shop, said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Jagjeet Singh left the place and returned with his friends -- Amit, Ramandeep, Gurvinder, Jaspreet, Jagat Singh, Karan and Amandeep.

They started fighting with the owners of the shop following which some people gathered at the spot, the official said.

The shopkeepers along with a some other people caught hold of Jagjeet Singh while his friends tried to run from the spot, he said.

"While fleeing, Amandeep fell and became unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead by the doctors," the official said.

While no visible injuries were seen on his body, during post-mortem, an injury with a sharp object was found on the back of his body, Mr Meena said.

During the fight, besides the two shopkeepers, one Surjeet and Jagjeet singh were also injured, he said.

A case has been registered. The shop owners have been arrested and are being interrogated, the police said.