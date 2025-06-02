Delhi Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspected Affair With Brother

A 38-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their residence in outer north Delhi's Bawana area after suspecting her of having an affair with his younger brother, an official said on Monday.

Beerpal was arrested on June 1 after he allegedly murdered his wife, Phoolwati (32) by strangling her with a black scarf at their residence.

"A PCR call was received on Sunday evening at the Bawana police station, reporting that a woman had been killed by her husband and was lying dead inside the bathroom of their house. The caller further stated that there were no visible injuries on the body," a senior police officer said.

The police soon reached the house and entered the first-floor room of the house, where they found the woman lying unresponsive with her head inside the bathroom and her feet extending outside.

"A black scarf was found tightly tied around the woman's neck. There were no external injury marks visible," the officer said, adding that the body was identified by the couple's daughter, Kiran.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

During interrogation, Beerpal confessed that the motive behind the murder was Phoolwati's alleged extramarital relationship with his younger brother Amit.

Beerpal, who works in a factory in Sector-1 DSIIDC Bawana, was arrested and a case under Section 103(1) (punishment of murder) BNS was registered.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

