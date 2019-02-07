Delhi Man Stabbed To Death In Front Of Wife By 'Drunk' Friends: Cops

The accused have been identified and teams have been formed to trace them: Police (Representational)

A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his wife allegedly by his two friends during a drunken brawl between them over a petty issue in outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Thursday, police said.

The man was identified as Deepak, they said, adding the accused and the victim had previous criminal records.

The officials of Nangloi police station were alerted at 3.28 am about the incident, a senior police officer said.

In her complaint, the victim's wife told police that Deepak returned home from Haridwar after a trip on Wednesday night.

Two of his friends visited him at his residence. They had dinner and consumed liquor together and were having a conversation. Suddenly, a heated drunken brawl broke out between them over a third person and the accused stabbed Deepak in front of his wife and left the spot, the officer added.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The accused have been identified and teams have been formed to trace them, he added.

