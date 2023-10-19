Delhi Man Kills Wife Over Her Job, Son Sees Him Drag Body

A 52-year-old man strangled his wife to death in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar. (Representational)

A 52-year-old man strangled his wife to death in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area following a quarrel over her going out to work, police said today.

Their son told police that his parents had a fight on Tuesday night and when he came down from his first floor room after receiving a call from his father Ved Prakash, he found him dragging his mother's body from the bathroom, they said.

On being questioned by his son Akash, Prakash confessed that he had strangled Sushila, 50, to death with a dupatta, police said.

The son along with his father took the body to a hospital on Wednesday morning, they said. Police added that according to hospital authorities, she was dead before being brought to the medical facility.

The matter was reported to police by hospital authorities, an official said and added that there were several injury marks on the woman's body, including that of strangulation.

The official said that "the son told us that he lived on the first floor of their house in Madangir, while his parents live on the ground floor", and that his father often got into arguments and fights with his mother over her going out to work.

Police said according to Akash, his mother had even registered a domestic violence case with police against Prakash and it was being heard in the Saket District Court. But due to societal pressure, she withdrew the case at the time of the son's marriage, they said.

Akash told police that "on Tuesday night, my father had fight with her as she had gone out to work" and around 6 am on Wednesday, "I got a phone call from my father".

"When Akash reached at the site (ground floor), he saw his mother being dragged from the bathroom by his father. He said it looked like his mother was unconscious. When he questioned Prakash, he admitted that he had a fight with Sushila and strangled her to death with a dupatta and then kept the body in the bathroom," the official said.

Later on Wednesday morning, the father and son took the body to the hospital. Subsequently, Prakash was arrested and sent to jail, police said.



