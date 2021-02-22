Delhi Man Kills Minor Girl For Refusing Marriage Proposal, Arrested: Cops

25-year-old man was arrested in connection with killing of a minor girl, police said (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the killing of a minor girl in Rohini's Begumpur area, police said on Monday.

Laik Khan had allegedly killed Neetu due to her refusal to marry him, police had said.

Khan was on the run since Friday when the 17-year-old victim's body was found at her house in Begum Vihar, police said.

According to police, the dead earlier used to live with her family in Bawana area and Khan was her neighbour there. However, they shifted to Begumpur area around one year ago.