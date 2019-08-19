Delhi Man Injured By Kite String In Area Where Another Got Throat Slit

A case has been registered at the Paschim Vihar (west) police station.(Representational image)

A 35-year-old man was injured after his throat was slit by glass-coated kite string in Paschim Vihar while he was returning home with his wife and daughter on a scooter, police said on Sunday.

After celebrating Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, Raman Oberoi, a resident of Shah Nagar, was going to Rohini with this family when a kite string got entangled around his neck, they said.

Raman Oberoi fell on the roadside and some bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital, police said, adding that he was later admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

According to police, the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. A case has been registered at the Paschim Vihar (west) police station.

A civil engineer died in the same area after his throat was slit by a kite string on Thursday.

Manav Sharma, 28, and his two younger sisters were en route to Hari Nagar on his scooter to meet their aunt when the incident happened. On Thursday, the Delhi police received 15 calls relating to Chinese "manjha".

According to a Supreme Court directive, there is a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated 'manjha' and other dangerous kite strings.

