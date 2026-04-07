Delhi Man Calls 8-Year-Old Girl Home To Fix Speaker, Sexually Assaults Her

In a shocking incident from Delhi's Aman Vihar area, a man has been arrested for molesting and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl under the pretext of repairing a speaker, police said.

According to police, on April 02, a PCR call reporting the incident was received at Aman Vihar Police Station, prompting immediate action.

The victim's statement was recorded in the presence of her parents, and based on her account, a case was registered under FIR No. 169/26 dated 02.04.2026, under relevant sections of the law, including provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

The accused, identified as Sadaruddin, aged 32, and a resident of Aman Vihar, Delhi, was arrested. Investigation revealed that he is known to the victim's father, and both belong to the same community. Following his arrest, Sadaruddin was sent to judicial custody, and the Rohini district police is continuing their investigation.

A video related to the case has gone viral on social media, showing the gravity of the incident.

According to the police, the accused lured the minor girl to his home under the guise of fixing a speaker. Once inside, he allegedly committed the sexual assault.

Speaking to NDTV, DCP Rohini district Shashank Jaiswal said, "We are following all legal procedures to ensure a thorough investigation while protecting the victim and her family".

He also warned of strict legal action against anyone attempting to exploit or harm minors.