Delhi Man Arrested Under Arms Act, Attempts Suicide Inside Police Station

The accused was identified as Nitin, a resident of Lajpat Nagar. He was arrested in a case under the Arms Act on Thursday, they said

Delhi | | Updated: January 04, 2019 00:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Man Arrested Under Arms Act, Attempts Suicide Inside Police Station

The accused tried to commit suicide by strangulating himself, says police. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A man, arrested under the Arms Act, tried to commit suicide inside Southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar police station on Thursday, the officials said.

The accused was identified as Nitin, a resident of Lajpat Nagar. He was arrested in a case under the Arms Act on Thursday, they said.

While he was lodged in the lockup, he tried to commit suicide by strangulating himself using his shirt under a blanket in which he was covering himself.

He was noticed by an on-duty sentry and was immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. After treatment, his situation was stated to be stable now, a senior police officer said.

He is under observation at AIIMS Trauma Centre. He has been booked for attempt to commit suicide, the police said. There were many cases of theft and snatching registered against him, they added.

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Man arrested under Arms Actman tries commit suicideDelhi man arrested

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesTata SkyLunar EclipseMi TV

................................ Advertisement ................................