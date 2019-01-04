Delhi Man Arrested Under Arms Act, Attempts Suicide Inside Police Station

The accused tried to commit suicide by strangulating himself, says police. (Representational)

A man, arrested under the Arms Act, tried to commit suicide inside Southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar police station on Thursday, the officials said.

The accused was identified as Nitin, a resident of Lajpat Nagar. He was arrested in a case under the Arms Act on Thursday, they said.

While he was lodged in the lockup, he tried to commit suicide by strangulating himself using his shirt under a blanket in which he was covering himself.

He was noticed by an on-duty sentry and was immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. After treatment, his situation was stated to be stable now, a senior police officer said.

He is under observation at AIIMS Trauma Centre. He has been booked for attempt to commit suicide, the police said. There were many cases of theft and snatching registered against him, they added.

For more Delhi news, click here