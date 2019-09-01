Delhi Man Arrested For Stealing From Planes, Barred From Flying

The man impersonated someone else using an Aadhaar card. (File)

A 37-year-old man was arrested from the Delhi airport for impersonation, the police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Rajesh Kapoor, was arrested on Friday.

"The man travelled by a Vistara flight from Delhi to Srinagar and then returned to Delhi by impersonating one Sachin Gupta. He was caught based on his suspicious activities at the IGI Airport," said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport).

Interrogation revealed that the man was previously involved in several cases of theft at railway stations and the airport, he said. Several airlines have blacklisted the man and barred him from flying, police said.

He impersonated someone else using an Aadhaar card and booked a flight from New Delhi to Srinagar and returned in the same airlines on Thursday, police said.

The man had planned to travel in the same flight of the full service carrier to commit theft inside the aircraft. He earlier lived in Singapore and Malaysia for two years and while travelling by air, the accused got the idea of stealing credit cards/valuables of co-passengers as he found them least suspecting, police said.

