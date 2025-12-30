Delhi Jan Vishwas Bill Explained: Minor Offences To Be Decriminalised, Fines To Replace Jail

Running into criminal trouble over a small paperwork slip or a technical violation may soon stop being a routine risk in Delhi.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, a move aimed at decriminalising minor offences and simplifying compliance for citizens. The bill is expected to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

What the Bill does

The core idea is simple: minor violations will no longer be treated as crimes.

Under the proposed law, small, technical, and procedural lapses will attract civil penalties, fines, and an appeal process instead of criminal proceedings. The government expects this will speed up resolution of cases and reduce the burden on courts.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the proposed legislation draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan Vishwas initiative and is aligned with the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act implemented by the Central government in 2023 and 2025.

"With the implementation of this bill, minor violations will be taken out of the category of criminal offences. This will reduce the burden on courts and make the administrative system more effective," she added.

Why Delhi is making this shift

Following the Centre's Jan Vishwas framework, which removed criminal penalties for minor offences in several central laws, states and Union Territories were advised to review their own statutes. Delhi conducted a comprehensive review and found that civil penalties were more appropriate than criminal punishment in many cases.

The Chief Minister said the move is not meant to encourage lawlessness. Serious offences, especially those related to public health, safety, and life, will continue to attract strict action.

Who will feel the impact?

The changes are expected to benefit-

Small businesses and shop owners

Educational institutions

Service providers and license holders

Individuals facing minor compliance cases

For them, the shift could mean fewer court dates and faster case resolution.

Laws set to change

The bill proposes amendments to seven Delhi laws, including-

Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954

Delhi Industrial Development, Operation and Maintenance Act, 2010

National Capital Territory of Delhi 'Incredible India' Bed and Breakfast Establishments Act, 2007

Delhi Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1998

Delhi Jal Board Act, 1998

Delhi Professional Colleges/Institutions Act, 2007

Delhi Diploma-Level Technical Education Institutions Act, 2007

Under these acts, minor offences will be converted into civil penalties.

Fines to rise automatically

The bill also includes a provision for automatic revision of fines, with penalties increasing 10% every three years to keep pace with inflation and rising costs.

No extra cost to the government

The Delhi government has clarified that the bill will not require additional financial resources or new posts. It will be implemented using existing departmental staff and resources. The Finance Department has raised no objection to the proposal, the Chief Minister added.

What's next?

The Jan Vishwas Bill is expected to be tabled in the winter session of the Assembly. If passed, it will significantly change how minor violations are handled in Delhi, reducing court cases, speeding up resolutions, and simplifying compliance for citizens and businesses alike.