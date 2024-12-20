Madhya Pradesh Assembly Passes Jan Vishwas Bill To Promote Ease Of Business

Jan Vishwas bill aims to make life and business easier for the public and entrepreneurs.

Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday passed the 'MP Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill-2024' on Thursday and became the first state to do so taking inspiration from the central government's Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, according to a government release.

The bill introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav aims to make life and business easier for the public and entrepreneurs by simplifying legal processes, ensuring transparency, and promoting good governance so that the common people can do their work without any hassle, the release read.

"The bill amends 64 sections in eight acts of five departments of the state which include Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Energy, Co-operation, Labour and Urban Development and Housing departments. These include reforms like converting imprisonment into fine, converting punishment into penalty and adding compounding provisions. Additionally, 920 outdated acts were eliminated," stated the release.

CM Yadav emphasized that the bill would not only enhance transparency in governance but also boost investment and employment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. He stated that the introduction of this bill marks the beginning of a new chapter of development and good governance in the state.

Chief Minister Yadav termed the MP Jan Vishwas bill as a concrete step towards strengthening the state's ease of doing business and ease of living rankings. He said that the Bill would script a new chapter of good governance and development in the state, which would increase investment and employment opportunities.

"The government has made several important reforms in the Bill. Minor offences will now be penalized with fines instead of imprisonment. The legal framework has been updated according to recent needs by removing old and complex laws. The bill will give confidence to the public and entrepreneurs that the government stands with them and wants to make their work easier," the release said.

It added that many reforms were already implemented in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yadav. The government abolished 920 old and irrelevant laws, simplifying and speeding up the legal process.

CM Yadav believes that the bill is not just a legal reform, but a strong bridge of trust between the public and the government. This initiative is aimed to take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of development. This effort of the state government will introduce a new model of good governance and development in the state, which will benefit every section of society, stated the release.

Additionally, the MP Jan Vishwas Bill-2024 will reduce the judicial burden by decriminalising minor offenses and implementing a proportional and effective penalty system. Simplified compliance processes will create a business-friendly environment, encouraging entrepreneurship. It reflects Chief Minister Yadav's vision and commitment to good governance, setting the stage for a new era of development and good governance in the state, it added.

The bill is inspired by the central government's Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, which decriminalised 183 provisions in 42 central laws at national level. It decriminalised minor offenses, rationalised the penalty system, and removed regulatory barriers for citizens and entrepreneurs, stated the release.

