Delhi Man Allegedly Sets Motorbike On Fire After Police Issues Fine

A man allegedly set his motorbike on fire after Delhi traffic police issued a fine to him for violating traffic rules in Sheikh Sarai area on Thursday.

The police said the man was in an inebriated condition.

On Sunday, the police issued as many as 3,900 fine till the evening soon after higher penalties for traffic violations came into force.

Higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect from September 1 after the implementation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

