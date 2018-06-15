Delhi Man Allegedly Asks Group Of 3 Not To Litter Pond, Gets Stabbed In Chest

The accused who stabbed Danish were allegedly spotted throwing garbage in a pond (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men after he asked them not to litter a pond outside his house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Thursday, the police said.

Two of the accused have been arrested, they said.

The man who was stabbed was identified as Danish. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

His neighbour informed the police about the incident, police added.

The victim was walking outside his house when he noticed a group of three men throwing bags full of garbage into the pond. He told them not to do so. Enraged, the accused stabbed him in the chest, police said.

The pond was about 20 meters away from his house.

