2 Dead As Double-Decker Bus Overturns In Delhi's Karol Bagh

- Two people died in a double-decker bus accident in Delhi's Karol Bagh area
- The bus overturned near Jhandewalan temple around 1 am
- The bus, arriving from Rajasthan, lost control and overturned
Two people died and 23 were injured after a double-decker sleeper bus lost control and overturned in Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Tuesday night.
The bus, arriving from Rajasthan's Jaipur, overturned near the Jhandewalan temple around 1 am. Around 25 passengers were on board. The injured were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.
Visuals showed a heavily damaged bus, with damaged seats, broken glass and wheels lying near the vehicle. Two fire service vehicles were rushed to the spot and rescue operations were initiated promptly.
#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from the spot where a bus lost control and overturned last night near the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. https://t.co/hIumV2PglV pic.twitter.com/7U8YTqFA6o— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2026
The accident came at a time Navratri celebrations are underway at the renowned Jhandewalan temple.
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