Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

2 Dead As Double-Decker Bus Overturns In Delhi's Karol Bagh

The bus, arriving from Rajasthan, overturned near the Jhandewalan temple around 1 am.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
2 Dead As Double-Decker Bus Overturns In Delhi's Karol Bagh
The bus had 25 passengers on board.
  • Two people died in a double-decker bus accident in Delhi's Karol Bagh area
  • The bus overturned near Jhandewalan temple around 1 am
  • The bus, arriving from Rajasthan, lost control and overturned
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Two people died and 23 were injured after a double-decker sleeper bus lost control and overturned in Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Tuesday night.

The bus, arriving from Rajasthan's Jaipur, overturned near the Jhandewalan temple around 1 am. Around 25 passengers were on board. The injured were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.

Visuals showed a heavily damaged bus, with damaged seats, broken glass and wheels lying near the vehicle. Two fire service vehicles were rushed to the spot and rescue operations were initiated promptly.

The accident came at a time Navratri celebrations are underway at the renowned Jhandewalan temple.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Karol Bagh, Delhi Bus Accident, Delhi Accident Death
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now