2 Dead As Double-Decker Bus Overturns In Delhi's Karol Bagh

Two people died and 23 were injured after a double-decker sleeper bus lost control and overturned in Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Tuesday night.

The bus, arriving from Rajasthan's Jaipur, overturned near the Jhandewalan temple around 1 am. Around 25 passengers were on board. The injured were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.

Visuals showed a heavily damaged bus, with damaged seats, broken glass and wheels lying near the vehicle. Two fire service vehicles were rushed to the spot and rescue operations were initiated promptly.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from the spot where a bus lost control and overturned last night near the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. https://t.co/hIumV2PglV pic.twitter.com/7U8YTqFA6o — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2026

The accident came at a time Navratri celebrations are underway at the renowned Jhandewalan temple.