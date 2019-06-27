Four Delhi Jal Board Employees Suspended for Drinking, Playing Cards At Work

The video clip allegedly shot at the utility's Punjabi Bagh Zonal Revenue Office, showed one man asking the security guard to lock the gate so that no one can enter the premises.

Delhi | | Updated: June 28, 2019 00:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Four Delhi Jal Board Employees Suspended for Drinking, Playing Cards At Work

Screengrab from video purportedly showing Delhi Jal Board employees playing cards and drinking liquor.


New Delhi: 

The Delhi Jal Board has suspended four of its employees after a video surfaced online, purportedly showing them drinking liquor and playing cards at their workplace.

The video clip allegedly shot at the utility's Punjabi Bagh Zonal Revenue Office, showed one man asking the security guard to lock the gate so that no one can enter the premises.

The man then asks the security guard to bring him some snacks, soda and water bottles, while another man deals a deck of cards. Another man can be seen as consuming liquor in the video.

The Jal Board's vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said, "The utility received the video from the public domain. There was no formal complaint against anyone."

"Looking at the nature of the video, strict action has been taken and four employees have been placed under suspension. The DJB has zero tolerance against such unprofessional and undesirable activities in its premises," he said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi Jal BoardDelhiDelhi Jal Board viral Video

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsOnePlus 7Samsung M40MG Hector

................................ Advertisement ................................