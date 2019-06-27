Four Delhi Jal Board Employees Suspended for Drinking, Playing Cards At Work

Screengrab from video purportedly showing Delhi Jal Board employees playing cards and drinking liquor.

The Delhi Jal Board has suspended four of its employees after a video surfaced online, purportedly showing them drinking liquor and playing cards at their workplace.

The video clip allegedly shot at the utility's Punjabi Bagh Zonal Revenue Office, showed one man asking the security guard to lock the gate so that no one can enter the premises.

@ManojTiwariMP

सरकार का फरमान

सस्पेंड फिर नौकरी

सस्पेंड फिर नौकरी

सस्पेंड फिर नौकरी

और लास्ट में रिटायरमेंट

लैकन बर्खास्त नहीं!



जनता मरे तो मरे लेकिन इनको हम बर्खास्त नहीं करेंगे औकात नहीं है



दिल्ली सरकार आप की सरकार किसकी सरकार ??



Punjabi Bagh ZRO office

Delhi JAL board pic.twitter.com/huj70TJBGE — Manish Singh (@ManishS80109859) June 27, 2019

The man then asks the security guard to bring him some snacks, soda and water bottles, while another man deals a deck of cards. Another man can be seen as consuming liquor in the video.

The Jal Board's vice-chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said, "The utility received the video from the public domain. There was no formal complaint against anyone."

"Looking at the nature of the video, strict action has been taken and four employees have been placed under suspension. The DJB has zero tolerance against such unprofessional and undesirable activities in its premises," he said.

