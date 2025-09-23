Delhi High Court's Unusual "Amul Chach, Pizza" Order In Neighbours' Fight Over Pets

The Delhi High Court, in a recent unusual order, told two neighbours fighting over pets to "serve buttermilk and pizzas" to children and staff in a government-run childcare institution as a condition to junk police cases filed against each other.

The Bench of Justice Arun Monga was hearing two petitions seeking to junk cross-cases filed after a fight over pet handling spiralled into a clash. The two neighbours in their complaints had accused each other of assault, intimidation, and misbehaviour during the fight. However, they later informed the court that they had resolved the matter amicably through a settlement.

The High Court acknowledged that the fight was a private matter and the criminal cases against each other would "serve no useful purpose". However, it put forth a condition after noting that one of the complainants bakes and sells pizzas.

According to the court, it would junk the police cases if the two neighbours served Amul 'chach' tetra packs and mixed vegetable pizzas at the Sanskar Ashram near Delhi's GTB Hospital.

"Each inmate and the attendants and other staff of the Ashram shall be served one Pizza along with Amul Chaach Tetra Pack. The Pizzas shall be baked by the complainant in the FIR No.220/2025 dated 05.05.2025 registered at PS Mansarovar Park, and the same shall be treated as the community service to be jointly carried out by all the complainants and the accused by serving the same," Justice Monga said.

He also directed the investigating officer in the case to ensure the two parties are compliant with the court orders.