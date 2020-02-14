Delhi High Court To Hear Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Gargi College Incident On Monday

Gargi College: Some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal

The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Delhi University's Gargi College last week.

The plea was mentioned on Friday for urgent hearing before a bench of Justices GS Sistani and C Hari Shankar, which said it will be listed for February 17.

Advocate and petitioner ML Sharma said nothing had been done till now. The police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on February 9 and arrested 10 people just two days ago, he said. When the bench asked what was the urgency, the lawyer said there was apprehension evidence could be destroyed.

The plea was filed on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court declined to entertain the petition and asked the petitioner to approach the high court.

Mr Sharma has sought preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus in his plea. The plea sought the arrest of people behind the "planned criminal conspiracy".

Ten people, between 18 and 25 years, were arrested on February 12 in connection with the incident. On February 6, a group of men broke into Gargi College during the festival 'Reverie' and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the students who claimed that security officials stood watching.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

"It is a clear criminal conspiracy hatched by the political party to deploy accused persons to provoke the Delhi public for voting in their favour. Despite presence of Delhi Police... on February 6, neither principal nor other state authorities tried to stop and arrest the accused persons," Mr Sharma's PIL said.