Delhi High Court To Hear Plea Over Cops' Alleged Assault On Auto Driver

The Delhi High Court on Saturday agreed to hear a petition over alleged police assault on an autorickshaw driver and his son in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

The petition, moved by social activist Amit Sahni, sought a direction to curb the use of excessive force by the police, maintenance of the cordial police-public relationship and overall monitoring of the functioning of the police.

The matter is slated to be heard on July 1.

"The Court, while dealing with brutality of the police in various judgments, had observed that the object of the police is to control the situation and not to punish the person at the spot. Excessive force by a law enforcement officer is a violation of a person's rights," submitted the petitioner.

The petitioner has sought a grant of body cameras and appropriate pieces of equipment to the police officers in order to monitor and ensure proper conduct.

"Sensitise police officers so that they do not indulge into a fight with suspects and focus on controlling the situation and not to punish the person on the spot," the petition stated.

Three policemen-- two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and a Constable -- were suspended for thrashing a Sikh man and his son after their auto bumped into a police vehicle in Mukherjee Nagar area of New Delhi on June 16.

Another petition has also been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an independent CBI probe into the incident.

