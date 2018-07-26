Heavy Rains Lash City; Waterlogging Leads To Traffic Snarls

The weatherman has predicted rains to continue throughout the day.

Heavy rains lashed the capital overnight, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places in the city today.

"The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 AM was 26 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity level was 93 per cent," a MeT official said.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.6 mm rainfall till 8.30 AM, while the rainfall recorded by Palam observatory was 9.3 mm.

The Lodhi Road observatory received 5.3 mm rainfall and the ridge area recorded 8.8 mm rainfall.

The Delhi Traffic Police has listed out routes to avoid.

It said that traffic was affected at Ghazipur Murga Mandi, Khajuri Chowk, Modi Mil Under Flyover, SDM office Pushta Road, Raja Ram Kohli Marg from Geeta Colony to Pushta Road, Suraj Kund to Prahlad Pur & Mayur Vihar Ph-II Subway, Slip Road, Minto Road Under Bridge, Chatta Rail, Dwarka More to Road No. 201, Mayapuri Chowk & from Badarpur to Mehrauli, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan towards Nizamuddin railway station and 11 Murti road.

The weatherman has predicted rains to continue throughout the day.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 31 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively," the MeT official added.