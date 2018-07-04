Delhi Government Plans To Deliver 100 Public Services At Doorstep

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi residents would not have to wait in long queues. (File)

Come August, Delhiites will get around 100 public services, including driving licence and caste certificates, at their doorstep under a proposed scheme of the Delhi government.



The Delhi Cabinet today approved the Department of Administrative Reform's proposal to give the work to a company to execute the project, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.



According to Mr Sisodia, the Cabinet had earlier approved doorstep delivery of 40 services, but now another 30 public services are also being added.



He said that another set of 30 services will be added within a period of one month of the launch.



The government claimed that no citizen of Delhi would have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme.



As per the plan, Mobile Sahayaks (facilitators) will be hired through the agency that would set up call centres.



