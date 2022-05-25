Travel In Bus Once A Week, Submit Feedback: Delhi Government To Employees

Delhi government is planning to spend Rs 1,862 crores on procuring electric buses over the next 10 years.

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed all group A and B officers of DTC and transport department to compulsorily travel in bus at least once a week and submit feedback on its condition and behaviour of the staff.

In a circular, the Transport department said there is a 7,000-plus fleet of buses operated by the department and now low floor electric buses are also being added to the fleet of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses. "From Boardrooms to Buses! There is no way to constantly improve than from the feedback we give ourselves. All Group A & B officers of DTC & Transport dept will now compulsorily take a trip once a week to lead the switch to public transport and ensure quality of service," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet.

The circular came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 electric buses and announced that the capital will boast of 2,000 more such buses by next year.

The chief minister said the Delhi government is planning to spend Rs 1,862 crores on procuring electric buses over the next 10 years.

"Delhi's fleet has now crossed 7,200 buses. This is the highest increase in the history of Delhi, there were never so many buses on the roads of Delhi till date. We aim to transform Delhi's bus fleet into an all electric fleet and are trying our best to induct only electric buses," he had said.

One of the 150 new electric buses, inducted in DTC's fleet on Tuesday, broke down owing to increase in the vehicle's temperature beyond the specified limit, hours after being flagged off from the Indraprastha Depot here.

The Delhi Transport Corporation, however, said the bus stopped because of an in-built security feature and was put back on the road within two hours after a team attended to it.

