Delhi Government Didn't Buy Any Ventilators Last Year: BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakashi Lekhi has alleged that the Delhi government did not buy any new ventilators last year and is using those delivered through the PM-CARES Fund.

Ms Lekhi alleged that the Delhi government did not increase the number of ICU beds either.

"If you talk about ICU beds in Delhi, they haven't increased them at all. The (AAP) government is using the ventilators given through the PM-CARES Fund. It did not buy a single new ventilator last year," the BJP leader claimed.

She also added that the Centre and the Defence Research and Development Organisation have been providing oxygen, hospitals, and special beds, while "even the medical staff are being provided by ITBP and other defence organisations".

The New Delhi MP also slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government for advertising about "universal vaccination".

"The MCD was running 150 vaccination centres. The AAP government closed 60 centres and are showing advertisements that Arvind Kejriwal will run universal vaccination in Delhi. They have not floated a global tender nor have they availed vaccines from anywhere," Ms Lekhi said.

While no immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Monday that a 500 ICU-bed COVID care centre attached to the GTB hospital will be ready for use by May 11. Another 500 ICU-bed facility near the LNJP Hospital at the main Ramlila ground will also be ready soon, he had said.

