Delhi Government Declares 2-Day Mourning For Sushma Swaraj

Delhi government will observe 2 days state mourning as a mark of respect: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government this morning declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday.

Ms Swaraj passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled Sushma Swaraj's death

Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader.

"India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

