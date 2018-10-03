Delhi Girl Wanted To End Relationship, Lover Killed Her: Police

The accused used the victim's SIM card to check her call record, which led to his arrest (File)

The body of a 17-year-old girl, who was missing, was found on Tuesday in Delhi's Alipur area, the police said, adding she was allegedly killed by a 23-year-old man with whom she was in a relationship. The man allegedly killed the girl as she was interested in someone else, the police said.

The victim, who lived in the Burari area of Delhi, had gone missing on Monday and her parents had filed a complaint with the police. The police scanned through records of all unidentified bodies and missing person complaints; subsequently the victim was identified.

The police found that the victim's SIM card had been activated from a phone which was not hers, based on which the accused was identified as the victim's neighbour.

The man was detained and questioned. He admitted to have killed the girl who he was in a relationship with since January this year, the police said.

"Initially, the two were friends and then they were in a relationship. Lately, the girl wanted to discontinue the relationship as reportedly she was interested in someone else. However, the accused was against ending the relationship," said a senior police officer.

On Monday, the victim called up the man and decided to meet at their usual meeting spot in a wooded area of Alipur, the police said. The duo spent hours in the area but could not resolve their differences. In a fit of rage, the man pushed the girl off, injuring her seriously. After the girl lost consciousness, the accused allegedly strangulated her. He also punched her face to conceal her identity, the police said.

The accused used the victim's SIM card to check her call record, which gave the police the opportunity to track him down.

"The accused did not switch on the girl's cell phone after taking it. He activated her SIM card using his own phone as he wanted to go through the girl's call records," the officer added.

Using the SIM card's location, the accused was identified and arrested from Burari on Wednesday, the police said.

The accused worked at a pollution check kiosk in a petrol pump.

With inputs from IANS