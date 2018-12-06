Delhi Girl, 4, 'Inappropriately Touched' By Classmate, Parents File Case

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered. (Representational)

Parents of a four-year-old girl have filed a complaint alleging their daughter was 'inappropriately touched' by her classmate, the police said today.

Ranhola police station officials received the complaint from the mother of the girl on Wednesday evening.

Following the incident, locals gathered in front of the school this morning and ransacked the building.

The police soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) said.

He said a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and medical examination of the victim has been conducted.

Officials said further investigation in the case is going on.