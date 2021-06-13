Fire Breaks Out Near Kalindi Kunj In Delhi

At least six fire engines were rushed to the spot (Representational)

A fire broke out at Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area near Kalindi Kunj early on Sunday. At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to carry out fire fighting operations and douse the blaze.

This comes a day after a massive fire broke out at a showroom in the Central Market of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Saturday morning.

The Delhi fire brigade had rushed 30 fire engines to the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties were reported in the massive Lajpat Nagar fire, Delhi Fire Services' officials had said on Saturday.

Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg also said that the situation is under control and cooling operations are underway.