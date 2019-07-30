Doctor Found Dead In Delhi Flat With Intravenous Drip In His Arm: Cops

No suicide note was not recovered from the room. (Representational)

A resident doctor of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital was found dead at his rented flat in South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday.

The incident was reported to the police on Tuesday morning by a flatmate of the 30-year-old dead doctor Sudhanshu Singh.

Police broke open the door and found Sudhanshu Singh lying on a mattress with an intravenous drip in his arm. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

"Sudhanshu, a native of Mughalsarai in UP, was pursuing post-graduation in anaesthesia at Safdarjung Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

"During investigation, a large number of empty vials of medicines were found from the dustbin inside the room," Mr Biswal said.

"His flatmate, Dr Rudra Nayak, had gone to Panaji, his native place, in Goa on July 19. He returned at 2 a.m and went to sleep in his room. Early morning when he woke up he noticed foul smell coming from Sudhanshu's room. He repeatedly knocked at the door, which was locked from inside," the officer said.

Sudhanshu Singh and Rudra Nayak were staying at the rented accommodation since May 2018. Rudra Nayak is pursuing post-graduation at LNJP Hospital.

No suicide note was not recovered from the room. The autopsy would be done on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.