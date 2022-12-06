Delhi Doctor Allegedly Tries To Molest Woman Patient In Clinic, Arrested

Based on a written complaint from the woman, a case was registered and the accused arrested

Police have arrested a doctor in Delhi for allegedly attempting to molest a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of offering her medical treatment.

The accused, identified as Dr Shanu, has been running a clinic in Gandhi Colony for the last ten years.

A police spokesperson said, the woman, who was unwell, visited the clinic to consult Dr Shanu, who told her that she had typhoid and would need to visit the clinic for five consecutive days.

The next day, when the woman met the doctor at the clinic, he tried to molest her.

The victim protested the doctor's moves and later shared the details of her ordeal with her family members.

Thereafter, based on a written complaint filed by the woman, a case was registered against the accused doctor and he was arrested.

The accused was sent to jail after being produced in court.