1 Of 4 Men Who Tried To Kidnap Students From JNU Campus Arrested: Delhi Cops

Hours after the recent instance of alleged harassment of a female student on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested one of the four accused.

The Delhi Police officials said that the other three accused have been identified and the search is underway.

"One of the accused in the JNU molestation case has been arrested. The other three accused have been identified. Although those three accused are being searched. The arrested accused is an engineering student, although he is not a student of JNU," said Delhi Police officials.

Earlier today, DCP South West Manoj C. said that two complaints, one regarding physical assault and another regarding molestation, and attempt to kidnapping have been received from JNU students.

"Two complaints, one regarding physical assault and another regarding molestation, and attempt to kidnapping have been received from JNU Students. Cases have been registered. In both cases accused and the vehicle are the same and have been identified," said DCP South West Manoj C.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued an advisory strongly denouncing the occurrence.

According to an advisory, issued by JNU stated that it has taken serious note of the incident and a police complaint has been lodged.

"JNU Administration has been closely coordinating with the police in the process of investigation. It has recommended the strictest punishment for perpetrators of the crime," read the advisory.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that some men in a car entered the campus and attempted to assault and tried to kidnap students.

The incident happened Tuesday night and the JNUSU demanded the Delhi Police arrest the perpetrators immediately.

Meanwhile, the JNU urged the residents to intimate the security branch or the police in case of any information.

"In case of any information related to this incident, residents are advised to immediately intimate the security branch (011-26742878, 011-26704742) or the police," it read.

It said that various steps to improve the security of the campus residents are being taken up by the administration.

"Various steps to improve the security of the Campus residents are being taken up by the WU administration. It reiterates its resolve to make the Campus zero tolerance towards any form of violence and remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment to all residents, While the investigation is going on, it is requested that all stakeholders remain vigilant," it read.

The advisory read that the safety of women on the campus is our top priority and the JNU administration is committed to stringent enforcement of the law dealing with sexual harassment in any form or by anyone.

"Strict action will be taken against the culprits who are found to have indulged in such misconducts. All the stakeholders are requested to cooperate with the JNU administration to ensure a safe and secure campus. This issue with the approval of the Competent Authority," the advisory read.

