Delhi Court Records Statement Of 3 Jail Inmates In Gangster's Murder

Delhi Police on Wednesday got a recorded statement of three jail inmates in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case before Patiala House Court. Special Cell is investigating the case. Tajpuria was murdered in Tihar jail on May 2. Six accused persons are in Judicial custody till June 12.

Special cell amid heavy security produced three jail inmates in Patiala House court.

Investigation Officer moved an application for the recording of the statement of three jail inmates in connection with the alleged murder of Tillu Tajpuria.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allow the application and thereafter the statements were recorded before three different Magistrates.

The Court on May 29, extended the judicial custody of six accused arrested in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case.

Delhi police have arrested six accused namely Yogesh alias Tunda, Deepak Dabas alias Teeter, Riyaz Khan, Rajesh Karmbir, Vinod alias Chavanni and Ata Ur Rahman through VC from Tihar Jail.

The Court had directed the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security.

The court had passed an order and said, "Considering that the accused apprehends threat from rival gang members, thus Superintendent Jail concerned where all 6 accused persons are lodged are directed to ensure proper safety and security of accused persons in Jail."

Furthermore, all accused persons be produced through VC in the present case till further orders, the court had directed.

The court had directed to send the Copy of the order to Superintendent Jail concerned and DG Prison for compliance.

On May 8, CMM Snigdha Sarvaria granted four days of police custody of Deepak Dabas alias Teetar, Rajesh Bawana, Yogesh Tunda and Riyaz Khan to the Special Cell of Delhi police.

On May 8, four Accused were produced through video conferencing from court lockup.

An FIR was registered by the local police in the incident. Later on, the investigation was transferred to the special cell.

It is said that the murder was committed to take revenge of Jitender alias Gogi who was shot dead in Rohini Court in September 2021 by the members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang.

